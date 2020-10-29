India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 8 Mn-Mark with 49,881 New Cases

India on Thursday, 29 October, reported 49,881 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 80,40,203. The death toll increased by 517 to 1,20,527.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 6,03,687 active cases across the country, while 73,15,989 patients have been discharged so far.

The number of new daily infections have been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 6.03 lakh now.

A total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India up to 28 October, of which 10,75,760 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Globally, over 44.4 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll at over 11,73,000.

The US is the worst-affected country both in terms of the number of cases and the fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.

