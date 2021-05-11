India coronavirus variant ‘of global concern’ and spreads more easily than other strains, WHO warns

Experts have been tracking Indian variant B16172 (PA Wire)

A Covid strain first found in India last year has now been classified as a "variant of global concern” by the World Health Organisation.

The B.1.617 mutation spreads more easily than other variants and requires further study, the WHO said as it confirmed the variant has spread to more than 30 countries.

Three other variants from the UK, South Africa and Brazil have been given the same designation.

The variant is being studied to establish whether it is responsible for a deadly surge of the virus in India, which has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.

It comes after India reported 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths on Monday, down from record peaks. Experts say the actual figures could be far higher than reported.

The Indian government says there is evidence of a link between the variant and India's deadly second wave, but that the correlation is not yet "fully established".

Several states in the country have imposed localised lockdowns, curfews and curbs on movement over the last month.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has come under growing pressure to enforce a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

He is also facing criticism for allowing massive gatherings at Hindu festivals and election rallies to go ahead despite rising cases.

Read More

Protesters call for AstraZeneca to share Covid-19 vaccine techonology

Variants can come out of a blue sky, says chief medical officer

Covid alert level downgraded as PM prepares to announce easing of restrictions