Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Procurement By Centre, Distribution As Per Pre-Decided Priority, Says Health Minister

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that coronavirus vaccines for India would be procured centrally and that details of this would be public in the coming months.

Vardhan was answering questions from the public as well as BJP members during his weekly awareness programme, the Sunday Samvaad.

No government official had responded to question by Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala who has asked the Prime Minister’s Office last week whether the government had Rs 80,000 crore to buy and distibute the vaccine once it was available.

SII, a private Indian company, is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world.

Vardhan on Sunday said the government was extending full support to Indian vaccine manufacturers without specifying details of this.

Replying to a question on how the government planned to deter the COVID-19 vaccine from going into the black marker, the minister said that government would distribute the vaccines as per a pre-decided priority and in a programmed manner.

The minister said they would be “appropriately distributed” and that details of the same would be made known in the “coming months”.

Vardhan said that distribution of the vaccine was the government’s “highest priority” right now.

He said plans for this were being drawn by a high-level committee of experts and involved the Union health ministry, the NITI AYOG chairman and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.

This committee was also obtaining timelines from manufactures for availability of the vaccine and looking into supply chain management.

Vardhan said once available, each consignment of the vaccine would be tracked in real-time to make sure it reaches the right people.

He said the among the top priority would be getting the vaccine to healthcare workers, to those above 65, and to those with underlying health conditions.

In reply to another question, Vardhan said it would be prudent to use whichever vaccine becomes available immediately regardless of...

