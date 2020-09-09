India coronavirus: Rumours stall testing in Punjab

Wild rumours about coronavirus are fuelling opposition to testing in the northern Indian state of Punjab, reports BBC Punjabi's Arvind Chhabra.

"Human organs are being smuggled," Sonia Kaur, who lives in a village in Punjab's Sangrur district, tells the BBC. "Not just the villagers but the whole world is scared of this. Social media is full of such news."

Ms Kaur says she has heard of people's organs being harvested under the guise of diagnosing and treating coronavirus. She is echoing the fears of countless others in rural Punjab who are sceptical of the virus.

Rumours are flying fast in Punjab that the virus is a hoax, that people who don't have Covid-19 are being taken away to care centres, where they are being killed for their organs, and that bodies are being swapped to allay suspicion.

A mix of fear, anxiety and easy access to social media, especially WhatsApp, has hastened the spread of these baseless rumours in the form of messages and doctored videos.

This has led to protests and even attacks against health workers. Ms Kaur's village was one of several in Sangrur that did not allow health workers to collect samples for testing - crowds pelted them with stones, screaming "Go back, we don't want to be tested", until they left.

The government is already circulating videos aimed at quelling fears and dispelling misinformation, and has also announced an awareness campaign specially targeting the latest spate of rumours.

"All these are baseless rumours," Punjab's Health Minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu, told the BBC. "No-one can even touch the person who has died of Covid. The dead body is wrapped and taken straight to the crematorium. The question of organ harvesting does not arise."

While misinformation about Covid-19 is not unique to Punjab, the opposition to testing has been far more strident and widespread here. And it is stymieing the efforts of the state government to control the spread of the virus.

The state has reported 65,583 cases so far, and 1,923 deaths. And it has been recording a steady rise in numbers in recent weeks. Officials have said one of the reasons for the increase in deaths was delayed testing because people were reporting too late to hospitals seeking treatment.

Sucha Singh, 60, lost his wife Kulwant Kaur to Covid-19. But he still believes that coronavirus is a conspiracy.

"This is all nonsense. There is nothing like corona. If there were, my wife's mother who is in her 80s wouldn't be alive and kicking."

He says fearing that she would be taken away from the family, he didn't take his wife to the hospital to get her diabetes treated.

"But they never treated her for diabetes and kept crying corona, corona," he adds.

Mr Singh insists that something more sinister is under way.

"We've been hearing that doctors and governments are getting paid for showing more Covid-19 casualties. We also heard that people are being dragged out of their homes and then killed."

