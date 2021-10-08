India conducts 13,85,706 COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): A total of 13,85,706 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

A total of 58,00,43,190 tests have been conducted so far.

On Wednesday 14,31,819 COVID-19 tests had been conducted.

Meanwhile, India reported 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the active cases in the country stand at 2,40,221. (ANI)