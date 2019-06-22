India claim narrow Cricket World Cup victory over Afghanistan

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of Hashmatullah Shahidi. (Credit: Getty Images)

India were pushed all the way by Afghanistan in their Cricket World Cup clash at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, bowling their opponents out with one ball remaining, with Afghanistan needing only 12 runs to win.

India’s total looked to be short as they managed 224-8 thanks to some impressive bowling and fielding by the side bottom of the World Cup table. But Afghanistan, without a win in the competition so far, kept touch with their required total throughout the game, with it looking as though they might sneak a surprise victory over one of the world’s best one day sides.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But a hat-trick from Mohammed Shami in the final over of the game won the clash for India.

Coming into the game against winless Afghanistan, India knew a victory would push them above England and into third place in the World Cup standings.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss in Southampton and decided to bat first with the skipper describing the surface as ‘a good wicket’, but India struggled to find the boundary regularly and the early wicket of Rohit Sharma was far from ideal.

Mohammad Nabi was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, taking two wickets from his nine overs for just 33 runs. Kohli top scored for India, who looked far from their best. Kedar Jadhav was the only other Indian player to score a half century.

Virat Kohli top scored for India against Afghanistan. (Credit: Getty Images)

An attempt to score runs at the death was in vain as Afghanistan took four wickets in the last six overs to kill any potential momentum late in the innings. India scoring 224 for eight wickets - still a defendable total for the second ranked one day international side in the world.

READ MORE: Eoin Morgan orders England to ‘front up’ for Australia after Sri Lanka defeat

READ MORE: Australia v Bangladesh: David Warner floored after ball hits opener in groin



Story continues

AS IT HAPPENED: AS IT HAPPENED: India v Afghanistan

Afghanistan started their innings strongly, knowing that early singles would be enough to take them to victory if they could see out their overs. Even the early dismissal of opener Hazratullah Zazai failed to worry the side bottom of the World Cup standings.

At 106-2 and into the 29th over, there was a real sense of an upset on the cards - the batting side plodding along and India unable to take wickets.

But the game swung in the favour of India in that over, Jasprit Bumrah with a couple in the space of two balls to deal a blow to Afghanistan’s hopes of a first win in the competition. The impressive Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi both falling.

India celebrate the wicket of Rahmat Shah. (Credit: Getty Images)

India started to take important wickets at the right time in the match to halt their opponents’ progression but as the run rate began to climb, Nabi, who did so well with the ball, tried his hardest to push Afghanistan towards a shock victory alongside various partners.

The captain scored a vital six with just three overs to go and he even survived an LBW decision that was given and then reviewed - a crucial moment in the match.

As a marvellous game of cricket came to an end with Afghanistan losing seven wickets in total, the batting side made sure they kept in touch with victory right until the death.

But with 21 runs required from the last two overs, it looked to be just too much for Afghanistan to claim victory, mostly due to the superb death over bowling by Bumrah.

In the final over a Mohammed Shami hat-trick meant that India took the win - a relief and a wake up call for Virat Kohli and the entire India side.

Afghanistan will feel hard done by to not have taken their first points from this game considering just how close they came. India climb up to third in the table with games in hand of those above them, making this a crucial win in the hopes to make the semi-finals of the competition.

Featured from our writers