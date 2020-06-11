India-China tension, politics over RS polls and more: A round-up of the top stories

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.

A person in PPE coveralls sitting in the waiting room during the cremation of a relative who died due to the coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

BJP offered Rs 25 crore to Rajasthan Congress MLAs: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s statement came hours after the Congress took its MLAs to a Jaipur resort for a meeting ahead of the elections to three seats of the Rajya Sabha in the state on June 19. Read More

India, China military-level talks end on positive trajectory

The military delegates of India and China met on June 10 to deliberate upon the process of withdrawal of troops and the current standoff in Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh. Read More

COVID-19 protocol in place as Tirumala temple opens doors to pilgrims

Hundreds of people queued up outside counters across Andhra Pradesh for the first day of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's darshan ticket sales following several weeks of lockdown. Read More

J&J to begin human trials of coronavirus vaccine in July

The company has already signed deals with the US government to create enough manufacturing capacity to produce more than 1 billion doses of its vaccine through 2021. Read More

Cricket chiefs still planning for 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia

The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15 but is under threat due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions. Read More

Oil prices slide on concerns about patchy demand recovery

Analysts said following a doubling in prices since April, traders were selling into any negative news. Read More

US police officers' personal info leaked online amid uproar

Multiple high-ranking police officials in a number of cities, including Washington, Atlanta, Boston and New York have had their personal information shared on social media. Read More

JK Rowling refuses to ‘bow down' after fans accuse her of being transphobic

Rowling on Wednesday published a lengthy post on her blog website in response to the backlash and her concerns over ‘new trans activism’. Read More

Post coronavirus, US is on its way to a very big comeback: Trump

President Donald Trump asserted the next year will be 'maybe the best ever economy' that the US has seen. Read More