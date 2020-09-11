India and China buy time to heal old border rifts

File photo of an Indian Border Security Force guard near the India-China border

After months of worsening tensions on their contested Himalayan border, India and China surprised many by announcing that troops are to quickly disengage.

The joint announcement followed a marathon meeting between Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow.

It came despite spiralling rhetoric between the nuclear-armed neighbours, which had suggested increasing hostility.

Earlier in the week, China's state-run Global Times had said Chinese troops would "quickly deal a heavy blow to Indian troops, and they will be all annihilated" if Delhi provoked a war.

India, too, had upped the ante, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying "there should be no doubt" about the country's resolve to protect its territorial integrity.

The statements reflected the reality on the ground: a hostile face-off between troops.

In June they fought a deadly clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley with clubs and stones which left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Both countries still have a huge deployment in the region where they have overlapping territorial claims - and overcoming their differences will not be easy.

'Ice breaker' envoy

So, what made the countries agree to de-escalate, when few expected it to happen?

Many observers, including Michael Kugelman, deputy director at the Wilson Center think-tank, believe that both countries were ready for a confrontation, but they also realised that a war, even a limited one, was not an option.

"It would have been catastrophic for both countries and the wider region. The economic stakes were too high to risk a war," he said.

The fact that Mr Jaishankar served as ambassador in Beijing for many years and is known to share good relations with Chinese diplomats appears to have helped.

It did break the ice, Mr Kugelman says, adding that personal relations often play a role in crucial diplomatic negotiations.

Weather, an unlikely factor, may have also played a role. The higher ridges of the Galwan Valley become inhospitable in winters.

Lieutenant General (retired) Vinod Bhatia, who served in the Indian army, says troops are used to operating in harsh conditions, but "given a chance, both armies would want to avoid that".

Reports also suggest that Indian troops recently occupied some ridges overlooking Chinese posts. Neither country has officially confirmed the reports.

"India may have used this advantage as a bargaining chip," Lt-Gen Bhatia adds.

Both countries also have many other crises to deal with. India's Covid-19 caseload continues to rise at an alarming rate and its economy is suffering. Any armed confrontation would affect the country's ability to overcome these issues.

China, meanwhile, has tensions with the US and a host of other countries to deal with, as well as global condemnation of its controversial security law in Hong Kong.

How soon could peace be restored?

Analysts say it's difficult to predict.

Yun Sun, director of the China Programme at the Stimson Center think-tank in Washington, says the joint declaration lacks details.

Firstly, it doesn't mention the Line of Actual Control (LAC) - the de facto boundary separating the countries.

"Several points along the LAC are contentious where troops are still stationed, so there is no clarity on the resolution of these issues," she says.

De-escalation takes time, says Lt-Gen Bhatia, and it will take longer in the current scenario.

