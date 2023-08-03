India cenbank likely sold dollars via state banks at 82.75-82.80 rupee level -traders

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has likely sold dollars through some state-run banks at 82.75-82.80 rupee levels, several foreign exchange traders said on Thursday.

"They have sold dollar around 82.70-82.72 levels in the morning, and they are now active at around 82.75-82.80 levels," a trader with a private bank said.

Even though the selling is not aggressive, it is possibly to signal to the market that the RBI is present to control volatility, another trader with a state-run bank added. (Reporting by Siddhi Nayak and Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Savio D'Souza)