India captain Harmanpreet Kaur in bizarre run-out v England after bat sticks in ground

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed in freakish and embarrassing fashion on the opening day of the Test against England in Mumbai.

Kaur, on 49, pushed the ball into the off-side off the bowling of Charlie Dean. She set off for a single, but was sent back by her partner Yastika Bhatia, because Danni Wyatt was swooping in from cover.

Wyatt speculatively threw the ball at the stumps and struck. Kaur should have made her ground but was too casual, and found her bat caught in the surface.

Nevertheless, nobody on the field immediately realised that she was short of her ground. With the stumps broken, the two batters ran through for a single which appeared to mark Kaur’s maiden Test half-century, with the host broadcaster’s TV coverage even celebrating it.

However, when the run-out was sent upstairs by the square-leg umpire, it became clear that Kaur was short of her ground, with England barely able to believe their luck.

Remarkably, this is the second time Kaur has been run out when her bat jammed in the ground. Earlier this year it happened during a tight T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. She made 52, and the dismissal effectively subjected India to defeat.

This time, the dismissal kept England in contention on a day that belonged to India. Having won the toss on a good batting surface, India opted to bat, and rattled along at a good lick.

There were half-centuries for Satheesh Shubha, Jemimah Rodrigues and Bhatia and, despite having six frontline bowling options, England were unable to contain them.

England left out Alice Capsey, who remains uncapped at Test level, and opted for three specialist seamers – Kate Cross, Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer – as well as all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt.

