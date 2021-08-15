We For India Brings AR Rahman, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Ed Sheeran And More Together; Here's How, Where And When You Can Watch The Event
A host of celebrities from India and other places in the world for the We For India initiative, a global fundraiser for COVID relief work. The event will be simulcast live in India and London. Fans can watch it tonight at 7:30 PM, live on Facebook. Go to Reliance Entertainment's Facebook page. The event promises a host of participants from Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, AR Rahman to Ed Sheeran, Steven Spielberg and more.
