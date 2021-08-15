We For India Brings AR Rahman, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Ed Sheeran And More Together; Here's How, Where And When You Can Watch The Event

The Canadian Press

A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ OLD FRIENDS Max Scherzer faces a familiar NL East foe when his Dodgers go for a three-game sweep of the Mets in prime time. It’ll be Scherzer’s third start with LA since being acquired from the Nationals, and he should be plenty comfortable at Citi Field. The right-hander is 12-5 with a 2.70 ERA in his career against the Mets, although he’s yet to face them this season despite spending most of the year in the same division with Washington.