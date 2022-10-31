Death toll from India bridge collapse climbs to 132

Search and rescue efforts are under way after a 100-year-old suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi - Shutterstock

Military teams were searching for missing people in India on Monday, after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in the western state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132.

At least 177 survivors were pulled from the river and teams from the army, navy and air force were searching for others still missing, said Jigar Khunt, an information department official in Gujarat.

Video showed hundreds of others desperately clinging to the broken structure and trying to make their way to safety, as crowds onshore shouted or swam to try to rescue who had fallen in.

Authorities said the 19th-century, colonial-era pedestrian bridge over the Machchu river in the state's Morbi district collapsed on Sunday because it could not handle the weight of the large crowd, as the Hindu festival season drew hundreds of sightseers to the recently opened tourist attraction.

The 232-metre (761-foot)-long bridge had been closed for repairs for almost six months and had reopened just four days earlier for the Gujarati New Year. Pictures and video from the disaster site showed the bridge split in the middle and the metal carriageway hanging down, its metal cables snapped in places.

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi district - AP

More than 130 people have been confirmed dead - Shutterstock

State minister Harsh Sanghvi told reporters that 132 people were confirmed dead and many were admitted to hospitals in critical conditions. Mr Sanghvi said emergency responders and rescuers worked overnight to search for the survivors. Most of the victims were teens, women and older people, he said.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were on the bridge when it collapsed but survivors said it was so densely packed that the crowd was unable to move to safety when the cable strings began to snap.

"There were just too many people on the bridge. We could barely move," Sidik Bai, 27, said while recovering from injuries in a hospital bed in Morbi.

The bridge had only recently re-opened after repairs - REUTERS

Mr Sidik said he jumped into the water when the bridge began to crack and saw his friend being crushed by its metal carriageway. He survived the disaster by climbing on the bridge and holding onto its cables, but his friend couldn't make it.

"Everyone was crying for help, but one by one they all began disappearing in the water," Mr Sidik said.

Local news channels ran pictures of the missing shared by concerned relatives searching of their loved ones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in his home state of Gujarat on a three-day visit, said he was "deeply saddened by the tragedy". His office announced compensation to the families of the dead and urged for speedy rescue efforts.

India's infrastructure has long been marred by safety concerns, sometimes leading to major disasters on its highways and bridges.

The bridge collapse is Asia's third major disaster involving large crowds in a month.