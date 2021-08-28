'India Bows in Shame': Rahul Gandhi After Haryana Cops Lathi-Charge Farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 28 August, called out police violence against protesting farmers in Haryana's Karnal, tweeting that it was a 'shame' that the farmers have to "shed blood".

Several farmers were injured after Haryana police resorted to lathi charge against those who were protesting a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal.

With a two-line tweet in Hindi, Gandhi shared a photo of a farmer who was injured in the protest.

"Again the blood of farmers is shed. India bows its head in shame," Gandhi tweet read.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the Khattar-led government was treating farmers like General Reginald Dyer (behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre), refusing to allow them to protest peacefully against controversial farm laws.

In a video posted on Twitter by farmer activist Ramandeep Singh Mann, a man, said to be a duty magistrate, can be seen instructing police personnel to take strict action against anyone who breaches the Karnal city border. In the video, the man can be heard saying “sar phod dena” (break their heads) to the cops.

'Government Is Scared': Yogendra Yadav

According to The Indian Express report, the farmers tried to block the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vehicles moving towards the hotel but were unable to do so due to heavy police presence. The clashes took place when farmers refused to disperse from the National Highway, resulting in the police action.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav too hit out at the Haryana government, stating that the elected representatives were scared and were making the cops take the centre stage.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha – the umbrella body under which many farmer groups have united to protest the farm laws – has called for a road jam across the state, following the incident.

