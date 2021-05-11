India is Being Pummeled by a COVID-19 Outbreak, Leaving Indians in the US to Grieve and Worry About Loved Ones from Afar
An Indian-American mental health expert offers advice on how to mitigate sorrow and survivor's guilt
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / A spiraling tragedy is unfolding in India, with nearly 400,000 new COVID-19 infections each day. For Indian ex-pats living in America, there is a special sense of helplessness as they watch their loved ones back home suffer and perish. Multitudes of people are taking to Twitter and Instagram on largely fruitless endeavors of finding help for their families abroad - attempting to locate live-saving products and services such as oxygen tanks, ventilators, or drugs like Remdesivi (an injectable medication).
Dimple Bindra, an Eastern healthcare practitioner and Founder of Yoga Can Heal, intimately understands their anguish. "While thousands of miles away...I lost my father in March of this year. If there were no COVID pandemic, he would be with us today. I can't explain the feeling of helplessness and grief this has caused my family and me."
Statistics show that 1 in 5 American women have experienced significant mental health issues during the pandemic, and especially so when a loved one has passed away. According to Psychiatry.org, depression and anxiety conditions top the list in the US, but mental health issues are a global problem. More than 300 million people worldwide suffer from anxiety and depression.
Clients of Yoga Can Hel - most of whom are Indian ex-pats living in America - express dealing with those same mental health issues. "Their loved ones are dying," says Bindra, "And in addition to the sorrow and grief, they feel a sense of survivor's guilt for not being able to do more for their loved ones. in their hour of need."
Yoga Can Heal specializes in providing clients with innovative ways to recover from childhood trauma, abuse-related disease and addiction, and both depression and anxiety. They utilize ancient Eastern modalities, including intuitive medicine, yoga, meditation, acupressure, energy healing, and brainwave reprogramming.
Bindra asserts that the traditional approach to mental health is inherently flawed. "A prescription, while helpful in certain situations, is not a sustainable solution to the mental health issues plaguing the world of today. When we lose a loved one, the pain can feel unbearable; grief is complicated and contains a variety of emotional experiences like anger, confusion, and sadness. Processing grief is a unique experience for each person, and it is acceptable - and necessary - to take the time we need to grieve while removing any expectation of how we should be performing as we process this grief."
