India beats Bangladesh by 3 wickets to sweep 2-test series

  • Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz center celebrates wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    1/9

    Bangladesh India Cricket

    Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz center celebrates wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz waves during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    2/9

    Bangladesh India Cricket

    Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz waves during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz center celebrates wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    3/9

    Bangladesh India Cricket

    Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz center celebrates wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    4/9

    Bangladesh India Cricket

    Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    5/9

    Bangladesh India Cricket

    India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    6/9

    Bangladesh India Cricket

    Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, center, celebrates wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    7/9

    Bangladesh India Cricket

    Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, center, celebrates wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    8/9

    Bangladesh India Cricket

    India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    9/9

    Bangladesh India Cricket

    India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz center celebrates wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz waves during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz center celebrates wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, center, celebrates wicket of India's Axar Patel during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
·2 min read

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer held their collective nerve to help India clinch a three-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the second cricket test on Sunday.

They shared 71 runs with a mix of caution and aggression in an extremely turning wicket after Bangladesh closed in on a historical victory, reducing India to 74-7.

Ashwin was unbeaten on 42 off 62, a knock which included four fours and one six with Iyer on 29 off 46 with four boundaries as India raced to the victory target of 145-7 on the first session on day four.

Ashwin, who also took six wickets in the match, including 4-71 in the first innings, fittingly hit a boundary through mid-on against offspinner Mehidy Hasan to ensure the victory and finally helped the side sweep the two-match test series. The visitors won the first test by 188 runs.

India earlier lost the three-match ODI series 2-1.

After India resumed at 45-4 on tricky surface, Bangladesh, which started this year with a landmark test win on New Zealand soil, was highly favored to end the year with another victory against a high profile team.

And the home side got the success in just the second over of the day, with captain Shakib Al Hasan (2-50) trapping Jaydev Unadkat leg-before for 13.

Mehidy who took 5-67 for his ninth five-for in test cricket then brought Bangladesh closer to a victory, striking twice in his successive two overs.

He rattled the stump of Axar Patel for 34, with a delivery that turned viciously and had Rishbah Pant, the highest scorer for India in the first innings, leg-before for just 9.

But Ashwin and Iyer refused to give up. They took the disciplined Bangladesh spin attack to precision and most importantly held the nerve.

Ashwin could have gone for just 1 had Mominul Haque not put down a catch at short leg of a delivery of Mehidy.

He and Iyer then played smartly to take the side to victory.

The win helped India move to second position behind Australia in the World Test Championship points table.

Bangladesh was all out for 227 in its first innings, after opting to bat first. India however racked up 314 to take an 87-run lead. The home side batted poorly again to be bowled out for 231 in the second innings, setting India a 145-run target to win the game.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • James Maddison struggling with knee injury ahead of Leicester return against Newcastle

    Maddison has been struggling with a knee injury.

  • Eddie Howe not looking at Premier League table as Newcastle resume in third place

    The Magpies have taken maximum points from their last five league games

  • Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool transfer plans won’t be affected by sporting director departure

    The Liverpool sporting director is leaving his role at the end of the season.

  • India ramps up security on border with China to record levels

    India has scaled up the presence of its troops to an unprecedented level along the border it shares with China after both sides clashed in a disputed area along the border in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh state, last week. "Today, you have a deployment of the Indian army on China border that we never had. It is done to counter Chinese aggression,” said Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.“The Indian Army is deployed to counter any attempt to unilaterally change LAC (Line of Actual Contro

  • Texas power prices spike more than 400% in one day as bomb cyclone sends energy demand soaring

    In some parts of Texas, prices for power to be delivered on Friday evening more than quintupled from the previous day, topping $500 per megawatt-hour.

  • Top Asian News 5:43 a.m. GMT

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country's position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world's two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States' erroneous China policy.” China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology, human rights and its claims to a broad swath of the western Pacific, accusing the U.S. of bullying.

  • The 6 Most Beautiful Train Cabins in the World

    With contemporary clean lines and modern minimalist design, Japan’s&nbsp;Train Suite Shiki-shima proves that not all luxury sleeper trains need to be inspired by the past. Venice Simplon-Orient-Express needs no introduction. This summer, eight new suites—with marble-clad bathrooms and exquisite marquetry—will join the Europe-based iconic train, which already includes eight sumptuous&nbsp;Grand Suites in revamped cars from the original Orient Express train created in 1883.

  • US Declares Texas Grid Emergency in Arctic Blast

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Energy Department declared a power emergency in Texas, citing a shortage of electricity as an Arctic winter blast causes power plants to fail. Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Eastern US Power Grid Orders Cuts Amid System-Wide EmergencyPower Outages, Flight Delays as US Storm Leaves Trail of ChaosAlameda’s Former CEO Ellison Said She, Bankman-Fried Misled

  • Notorious French serial killer Charles Sobhraj known as 'The Serpent' freed from Nepal prison

    French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for killing American and Canadian backpackers. View on euronews

  • Why new Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho is a special player

    Varsho gives the Blue Jays elite outfield defence and the left-handed power bat the club had been seeking.

  • Best Buy's Boxing Day sale is here — 11 best tech deals to shop in Canada

    Between now and Dec. 31, shoppers can save hundreds on small appliances, home gym equipment and more.

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints' 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down wit

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

    CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalv

  • Canada drops a dozen spots in FIFA rankings after poor World Cup showing

    Canada saw the biggest drop of any nation in FIFA's latest men's rankings after fizzling out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.