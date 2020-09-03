India among nations with 'lowest per mn' COVID-19 cases, says Centre as record 83,883 test positive in 24 hrs

The Central Government said Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases per million population in the country was "among the lowest in the world" even as India reported another high in daily cases. The health ministry on Thursday reported 83,883 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike so far both at home and globally.

India last reported such global high on 30 August with 79,457 cases. As per the global database maintained by the John Hopkins University, the country has been reporting the highest number of daily cases since overtaking the US on 2 August.

On Thursday, the total number of cases rose to 38,53,407, including 8,15,538 active cases and 29,70,493 cured patients. The toll stood at 67,376 with 1,043 new deaths.

In a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday, Union health ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that India has 2,792 cases of COVID-19 per million (10 lakh) population, which is amongst the lowest in the world.

Bhushan also said that five states " Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh " accounted for 70 percent of the total deaths so far.

However, the ministry added that the average daily case fatality trajectory over the past three weeks show that only Karnataka and Delhi have recorded an increase in the trajectory. The health ministry used the scale of the last three weeks for its state-wise figures as well.

"Over the past three weeks (spanning from 13-19 August, 20-26 August, and 27 August to 2 September), Andhra Pradesh recorded a decrease in deaths by 4.5 percent, Maharashtra reported a decline of 11.5 percent and Tamil Nadu showed 18.2 percent fall in deaths.

"On the other hand, Karnataka recorded a 9.6 percent increase in deaths over this period while Delhi recorded a 50 percent surge in deaths over the past three weeks," he said.

Meanwhile, 62 percent of the active cases have been reported from five states " Maharashtra (24.77 percent), Andhra Pradesh (12.64 percent), Karnataka ( 11.58 percent), Uttar Pradesh ( 6.92 percent) and Tamil Nadu ( 6.42 percent).

As per data received from these five states on Wednesday, Maharashtra has recorded 6.8 percent decrease in the number of active cases over a period of three weeks.

"Starting from an average of more than 2 lakh active cases in the week falling between 13-19 August, active cases in Maharashtra decreased to around 1.66 lakh active cases between 20-26 August, and then was around 1.86 lakh in between 27 August-2 September, 2020.

"Similarly, Andhra Pradesh recorded almost 13.7 percent decrease in the average number of active cases over the last three weeks. Karnataka recorded almost 16.1 percent decrease in active cases, Tamil Nadu recorded almost 23.9 percent decrease and Uttar Pradesh recorded almost 17.1 percent decrease in the number of active cases in the same period," Bhushan elaborated.

However, the number of active cases has increased in Delhi over the past few days, for which the Centre is actively engaging with the Delhi government to take necessary action, Bhushan said.

Bhushan also added that recovered cases of COVID-19 in the country are 3.6 times the number of active cases, and said the number of patients having recovered from the disease surged to nearly 30 lakh on Thursday.

Bhushan added that states and UTs where COVID-19 positivity rate among healthcare workers "is on the higher side" are " Telangana (18 percent), Maharashtra (16 percent), Delhi (14 percent), Karnataka (13 percent), Puducherry (12 percent) and Punjab (11 percent).

Bhushan also said that the total COVID-19 tests conducted so far rose to 4,55,09,380 in the country, with 11,72,179 tests being conducted on Wednesday.

Spike in Delhi's COVID-19 cases 'can't be called a second wave,' says govt

As Delhi reported over 2,000 COVID-19 infections for three consecutive days, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said it cannot be termed a second wave of coronavirus as cases are not rising after touching zero.

"You cannot say it is a second wave. We could have called it a second wave if there were no positive cases for one or two months and then cases would have started coming again. The virus is still there in Delhi. You should not stress about numbers," he told reporters.

