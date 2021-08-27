India Achieves Single-Day COVID Jab Milestone, Administers 1 Crore Doses

India on Friday, 27 August, crossed the milestone of administering more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in a single day. This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of India's vaccination drive.

"Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," PM Narendra Modi tweeted after the record high was crossed.

Record vaccination numbers today!



Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2021

Earlier on Friday evening, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said in a tweet that over 90 lakh vaccines had been administered in the day, with more to go.

He tweeted saying that this achievement is historic and congratulated the citizens.

Congratulations to the citizens as India today administers historic 90 lakh #COVID19 vaccines until now - and still counting!



ऐतिहासिक!



देशभर में आज 90 लाख से अधिक टीके अब तक लगाए जा चुके है। pic.twitter.com/p5b91MuIMW — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 27, 2021

Earlier, the highest number of vaccination recorded in a single day was over 88 lakh doses, administered on 17 August.

Also Read: COVID-19 Vaccination: India Crosses 60 Crore Vaccination Doses

Meanwhile, in another significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 62 crore landmark as of 7 pm on Friday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement that India has now administered 62,09,43,580 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Story continues

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 44,658 new COVID cases and the death toll increased by 496 to 4,35,758.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are 3,44,899 active cases across the country currently, while 3,18,21,428 patients have been discharged so far.

Also Read: COVID-19 Vaccination: India Crosses 60 Crore Vaccination Doses

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.India Achieves Single-Day COVID Jab Milestone, Administers 1 Crore DosesDay 3, 3rd Test: Pujara Nearing Century, England Lead Less Than 150 . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.