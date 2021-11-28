India 84-5 at lunch on 4th day, leads New Zealand by 133

KANPUR, India (AP) — New Zealand bowlers Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee took two wickets each as India was reduced to 84-5 at lunch on the fourth day of the first cricket test on Sunday.

Jamieson took 2-21 while Southee returned 2-27 as India's top order collapsed in front of movement off the surface.

At the lunch break, Shreyas Iyer was unbeaten on 18 runs, while Ravichandran Ashwin was on 20 to leave India leading by 133 runs.

Starting overnight on 14-1, Cheteshwar Pujara (22) was the first batsman to be dismissed. He tried to nudge a delivery down leg side off Southee and New Zealand used DRS to detect a faint edge off the glove.

Three overs later, Ajaz Patel (1-29) trapped Ajinkya Rahane (4) lbw.

India was down to 41-3 and barely managed to cross the 50-run mark when Mayank Agarwal (17) was caught at slip off Southee. Two balls later, Southee had Ravindra Jadeja out for a duck, trapping him lbw.

India was struggling at 51-5, losing four wickets for 19 runs in the space of 51 deliveries. But Iyer and Ashwin added 33 runs for the fifth wicket to get the home side through to lunch.

India scored 345 in its first innings thanks to Iyer’s maiden hundred on test debut. New Zealand was bowled out for 296 in reply as Axar Patel took 5-62 on day three.

