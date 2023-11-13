Indi Gregory: Critically ill baby dies after life-support turned off

A critically ill baby at the centre of a legal battle has died after her life-support was turned off.

Staff at the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham said they could do no more for Indi Gregory, who had mitochondrial disease.

Her dad, Dean Gregory said the eight-month-old baby died at 01:45 GMT on Monday after she was taken to a hospice.

He said her mum, Claire Staniforth "held her for her final breaths".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.