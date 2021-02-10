Indhu Rubasingham: ‘Theatre is a shared live experience where we all engage with empathy’
It's less than a month until we announce the recipients of the Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund, in association with TikTok and in partnership with the National Youth Theatre. Set up to support those struggling to break into their chosen career because of the pandemic, twelve emerging theatre stars working in a range of disciplines will each be given £10,000 and mentoring from an industry figure. In the meantime, we’re asking some of the most exciting people working in theatre why it means so much to them, and this week we spoke to Indhu Rubasingham, artistic director of the Kiln Theatre.
The play that changed my life was... The Normal Heart by Larry Kramer at Nottingham Playhouse. It was the first contemporary political play I ever saw, and it just had such an impact on me and made me see how relevant and vital theatre is and can be. I saw it as a teenager when I was about 17. It's what made me fall in love with theatre.
The best thing about my job is... the people I get to work with, from the team at the theatre, to all the creatives and backstage and freelancers that I get to be in a rehearsal room with, to just generally being in a job that allows me to meet so many different people and personalities and characters.
The hardest thing about my job is... the financial responsibility of the choices you make.
The thing that I miss most is... the people I work with, being in a rehearsal room and being in an auditorium watching a play.
The best lesson that I've been given was... One of the best lessons I've learnt whether that is about listening to my gut, even amidst the cacophony. What is my instinct, what is my feeling and thought, rather than what everyone else thinks you should be doing? The best lesson I have been given is by an actor called Sotigui Kouyaté, one of Peter Brook's company of actors. In my early twenties I did a workshop with him, and one of his things was: there's my truth, there's your truth and there's the real truth. And theatre is about finding the real truth.
My dream project is... A big f*** off musical with Viola Davis as the lead.
Theatre matters because... it's a shared live experience where we all engage with empathy to feel and hear a story.
