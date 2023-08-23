Inderkum High football coach Reggie Harris reinstated from suspension after investigation

Reggie Harris has been reinstated as head varsity football coach at Inderkum High School following a Natomas Unified School District investigation into fundraising practices tied to the popular coach, the district confirmed Tuesday night.

The Sacramento Bee has learned Harris had a meeting earlier Tuesday with legal counsel provided by the California Teachers Union and the school district’s human resources department to address potential conflict of interest concerns related to fundraising efforts. In a letter emailed to Inderkum football families Tuesday night, Inderkum principal Scott Pitts wrote: “Coach Harris and district leadership both agree to reinforce and expand our current training in fiscal practices.”

Harris was suspended by the district during fall football camp pending an investigation into how football-related funds were raised and how the money was stored, though he continued to work as a physical education teacher on campus. Inderkum athletic director and offensive coordinator Justin Reber served as interim coach. Reber will resume his coordinator duties in Harris’ first game back Thursday at home against Capital Christian.

On Aug. 16, 25 parents and community members rallied in support of Harris during an open forum session at a district meeting. Ten parents and two football players addressed the board to back their coach.

The statement to Inderkum parents, co-signed by Pitts and Harris, read: “Dear Tiger Football Family: We realize that the last two weeks have held uncertainty and questions for families and our student-athletes. We want to thank all of you for your patience and your commitment to carrying forward the Tiger Way.

“At this time, we would like to jointly share that Coach Harris will be resuming coaching duties effective immediately. Coach Harris and district leadership both agree to reinforce and expand our current training in fiscal practices. We look forward to seeing our student-athletes continue to excel this fall, both in school and sports, and again, we sincerely appreciate you.”