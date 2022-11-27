Independent Trustee Sheila Murray Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Sheila Murray, the Independent Trustee of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) recently shelled out CA$120k to buy stock, at CA$79.72 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive VP Lawrence Clarfield bought CA$350k worth of shares at a price of CA$96.04 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$80.40 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Granite Real Estate Investment Trust insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around CA$81.08. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares, worth about CA$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Granite Real Estate Investment Trust insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

