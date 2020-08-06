IGM Financial Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

Readers are referred to the disclaimer regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Additional IFRS Measures at the end of this Release.

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2020.

IGM Financial Inc. (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.) (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.) More

IGM Highlights

Net earnings of $183.5 million or 77 cents per share compared to 2019 second quarter net earnings of $185.1 million or 77 cents per share and adjusted net earnings, excluding other items, 1 of $193.1 million or 81 cents per share.

or per share compared to 2019 second quarter net earnings of or per share and adjusted net earnings, excluding other items, of or per share. A quarterly common share dividend of $0.5625 per share was declared in the second quarter of 2020, maintained from the prior quarter.

per share was declared in the second quarter of 2020, maintained from the prior quarter. Assets under management at June 30, 2020 were $165.4 billion , an increase of 12.1% from March 31, 2020 and down slightly from the quarter-end record high of $166.8 billion at December 31 , 2019.

were , an increase of 12.1% from and down slightly from the quarter-end record high of at , 2019. Total net sales were $3.4 billion , compared to net redemptions of $544 million in the second quarter of 2019. Investment fund net sales were $864 million , compared to net redemptions of $364 million in the second quarter of 2019.

"IGM Client investment returns of 9.7% in the second quarter reflected the largest quarterly gain in the last decade and highlighted the importance of financial planning throughout market cycles," said Jeffrey R. Carney, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "Our assets under management increased by 12.1% in the quarter to near record high levels, with net sales activity of $3.4 billion which reflects year-over-year improvements across our organizations."

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $344.4 million or $1.45 per share compared to $352.6 million or $1.47 per share for 2019. Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders, excluding other items, 1 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $360.6 million or $1.50 per share.

COVID-19

Governments worldwide have enacted emergency measures to combat the spread of a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19). These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, closing of non-essential businesses, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused significant volatility and weakness in global equity markets and material disruption to businesses globally resulting in an economic slowdown. Governments and central banks have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions.

The duration and full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. As a result, it is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments and the impact on the financial results and condition of the Company and its operating subsidiaries in future periods.

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management and administration - Investment fund assets under management at June 30, 2020 were $89.5 billion, an increase of 9.3% from $81.9 billion at March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 0.7% from $90.2 billion at June 30, 2019. Assets under administration at June 30, 2020 were $93.6 billion, an increase of 9.0% from $86.0 billion at March 31, 2020 and down slightly from $93.7 billion at June 30, 2019.

Net client flows - Net client outflows for the second quarter of 2020 were $62 million, an improvement from net client outflows of $500 million in 2019. Net client inflows for the six month period were $319 million, an improvement from net client outflows of $438 million in 2019.

Investment fund net redemptions - Investment fund net redemptions for the second quarter were $133 million compared to net redemptions of $537 million a year ago. Investment fund net redemptions for the six month period were $183 million compared to net redemptions of $551 million a year ago.

Investment fund sales - Investment fund sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $1.8 billion, down 13.0% from 2019 second quarter sales of $2.0 billion. Investment fund sales for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 1.6% to $4.5 billion, compared to $4.4 billion in the prior year.

Story continues