Independent Research Firm Recognizes Wolters Kluwer Enablon as a Leader in EHS Software

Enablon recommended as a prominent choice for large enterprise firms in 2023 Green Quadrant

CHICAGO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolters Kluwer Enablon has been named a Leader by the independent research firm Verdantix in its Green Quadrant: Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Software 2023 report. The report compares offerings from 23 of the most prominent EHS platform vendors.



For 2023, Enablon’s comprehensive and robust platform capabilities scored among the highest in the following categories:

Control of work, safety management, and risk management

User interface (UI), and configurability

Air emissions, GHG emissions, and ESG and sustainability



“The world’s leading firms trust Enablon to keep them safe, sustainable, productive, and responsible,” says Laurent Dechaux, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “Our customers turn to Enablon to help them eliminate data and organizational silos between EHS, Risk Management, Operations and ESG functions. We’re honored that Verdantix has once again recognized Enablon as a Leader in EHS software in its latest Green Quadrant.”

Enablon is the world’s leading provider in Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG); Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC); Environment, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ); and Operational Risk Management (ORM) software solutions.

In the report, Verdantix highlights the capabilities of version 9.4 of the Enablon Vision platform, which offers new ESG disclosure templates, quality management options for teams with shared EHS and quality (EHSQ) functions, improved control of work processes, and consolidated performance data. The Quadrant also validates Enablon’s strong market momentum – driven by its partnerships, rapidly growing customer base, and resources as a part of Wolters Kluwer, the €4.8 billion software and information solutions company.

Verdantix believes that Enablon should be shortlisted by:

Large enterprise firms in need of global deployments;

Asset-intensive and high-risk sectors in need of advanced risk and EHS solutions.

“Enablon’s expertise lies in meeting the software needs of sizeable, multinational enterprises seeking large scale deployments. It has an active presence in all regions globally, making it a prominent choice for large enterprise firms,” says Chris Sayers, Industry Analyst, Verdantix.

Control of Work, Safety Management, and Risk Management

Enablon received top scores across a host of safety-related categories, most notably incident management, EHS compliance and risk management, safety management, and control of work. The report highlights the wide array of organizations that rely on Enablon’s Control of Work solution as evidence of its competencies in this area and calls out its differentiated process safety offering, which includes a visual dynamic bow-tie application that shows the shift-to-shift status of barrier health and risk levels of an asset.

User Interface (UI) and Configurability

Enablon received the highest scores among vendors in the user interface (UI) and configurability categories. Verdantix cites the strength of Enablon’s Application Builder engine and Workflow Factory – both solutions not requiring any technical knowledge or database access for customers to self-configure. And the report calls out the platform’s suitability for global deployments, with 41 languages available to customers.

Air Emissions, GHG Emissions, and ESG and Sustainability

According to the report, Enablon displays deep capabilities across the environmental suite of applications, particularly for air emissions, GHG emissions, and ESG and sustainability. Verdantix highlights Enablon’s ESG solution that brings together ESG reporting capabilities, robust targets management and performance forecasting, metrics management, stakeholder management, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) solutions.

“The ‘E’ of ESG is the biggest, most complex, and most consequential piece of the puzzle,” says Rob Davis, Vice President of Product Management of Enablon. “We have been helping leading firms collect and manage key environmental metrics for decades. It’s in our DNA. This is why Enablon is well-positioned to help companies leverage their EHS programs to drive ESG excellence.”

Financial Resources & Growth

Enablon also achieved the highest score among all vendors for Financial Resources & Growth, which takes into account annual EHS software revenues, revenue size change compared with prior years, and percentage of EHS software revenues in subscriptions. This highlights the fact that Enablon is the provider with the lowest risk for EHS software buyers.

Enablon’s strengths are further reflected in the report’s advice for software buyers. Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users worldwide already rely on Enablon’s solutions to reduce environmental impact, minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, and achieve regulatory compliance.

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in digital strategies for Environment, Health & Safety, ESG & Sustainability, Net Zero & Climate Risk, Operational Excellence, and Smart Buildings.

Enablon was also recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Green Quadrant for Enterprise Carbon Management Software report published by Verdantix.

You can reserve your copy of the 2023 Green Quadrant for EHS Software here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

