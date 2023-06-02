Independent Non-Executive Director of Universal Store Holdings Picks Up 62% More Stock \

Investors who take an interest in Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) should definitely note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, David MacLean, recently paid AU$3.15 per share to buy AU$592k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 62%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Universal Store Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by David MacLean was the biggest purchase of Universal Store Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$3.18. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Universal Store Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Universal Store Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Universal Store Holdings insiders own about AU$23m worth of shares. That equates to 9.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Universal Store Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Universal Store Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Universal Store Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

