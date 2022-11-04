Independent Non-Executive Chairman William Crosby Just Bought 21% More Shares In Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited (ASX:RWC)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited (ASX:RWC) Independent Non-Executive Chairman, William Crosby, recently bought AU$99k worth of stock, for AU$3.18 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 21%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Reliance Worldwide

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, MD & Director, Heath Sharp, for AU$197k worth of shares, at about AU$6.24 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is AU$3.06. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Heath Sharp.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$328k for 96.25k shares. But insiders sold 31.50k shares worth AU$197k. In total, Reliance Worldwide insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about AU$3.41 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Reliance Worldwide

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Reliance Worldwide insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about AU$5.8m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Reliance Worldwide Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Reliance Worldwide insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Reliance Worldwide (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

