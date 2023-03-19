Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Derek Mapp Just Bought 75% More Shares In Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)

Potential Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Derek Mapp, recently bought UK£97k worth of stock, paying UK£1.42 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 75%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eurocell

In fact, the recent purchase by Derek Mapp was the biggest purchase of Eurocell shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£1.41. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Eurocell insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about UK£1.61 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Eurocell Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our information indicates that Eurocell insiders own about UK£653k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The Eurocell Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Eurocell insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Eurocell (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

