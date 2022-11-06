The Independent Director of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF), Duy-Loan Le, Just Bought 12% More Shares

Potential Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Duy-Loan Le, recently bought US$225k worth of stock, paying US$74.97 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 12%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wolfspeed

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director John Replogle for US$505k worth of shares, at about US$67.65 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$75.26), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 18.46k shares worth US$1.4m. On the other hand they divested 1.00k shares, for US$76k. Overall, Wolfspeed insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$75.94 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Wolfspeed Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Wolfspeed insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$58m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Wolfspeed Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Wolfspeed shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Wolfspeed and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

