Independent Director of Vital Healthcare Management Limited Andrew Evans Just Bought 7.3% More Shares In Vital Healthcare Property Trust (NZSE:VHP)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Vital Healthcare Property Trust (NZSE:VHP) Independent Director of Vital Healthcare Management Limited, Andrew Evans, recently bought NZ$112k worth of stock, for NZ$2.80 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 7.3%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Vital Healthcare Property Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Andrew Evans was the biggest purchase of Vital Healthcare Property Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is NZ$2.94. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Vital Healthcare Property Trust insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Andrew Evans was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Andrew Evans purchased 41.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was NZ$2.80. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Vital Healthcare Property Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.0% of Vital Healthcare Property Trust shares, worth about NZ$29m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vital Healthcare Property Trust Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Vital Healthcare Property Trust we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Vital Healthcare Property Trust. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Vital Healthcare Property Trust (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

