The Independent Director of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX), William Fallon, Just Bought 15% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that William Fallon, the Independent Director of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) recently shelled out US$64k to buy stock, at US$32.14 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 15%.

Veritex Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Arcilia Acosta for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$38.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$30.03. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Veritex Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Veritex Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.9% of Veritex Holdings shares, worth about US$47m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Veritex Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Veritex Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Veritex Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

