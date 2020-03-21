The Independent Director of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO), Jan Suwinski, Just Bought 10% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jan Suwinski, the Independent Director of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) recently shelled out US$74k to buy stock, at US$36.81 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 10%.

View our latest analysis for Thor Industries

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thor Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Robert Martin bought US$588k worth of shares at a price of US$58.82 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$35.99 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Thor Industries insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:THO Recent Insider Trading, March 21st 2020

Thor Industries is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Thor Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Thor Industries insiders own about US$81m worth of shares. That equates to 4.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Thor Industries Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Thor Industries insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Thor Industries has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course Thor Industries may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.