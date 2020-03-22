Independent Director Patrick Enright Just Bought Shares In Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Investors who take an interest in Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Patrick Enright, recently paid US$11.22 per share to buy US$280k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 64%.

Check out our latest analysis for Aimmune Therapeutics

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Aimmune Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Patrick Enright was the biggest purchase of Aimmune Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$11.51. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Aimmune Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$12.97 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AIMT Recent Insider Trading, March 22nd 2020

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Aimmune Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Aimmune Therapeutics insiders own about US$9.8m worth of shares (which is 1.3% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aimmune Therapeutics Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Aimmune Therapeutics insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Aimmune Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

But note: Aimmune Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.