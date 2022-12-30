Independent Director Lemuel Amen Just Bought 62% More Shares In The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Potential The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Lemuel Amen, recently bought US$110k worth of stock, paying US$2.88 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 62%.

Glimpse Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Lemuel Amen is the biggest insider purchase of Glimpse Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.85). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Glimpse Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$3.97. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Glimpse Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Glimpse Group insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 34% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Glimpse Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Glimpse Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Glimpse Group (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

