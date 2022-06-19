Independent Director Karl Peterson Just Bought 46% More Shares In Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, Karl Peterson, recently bought a whopping US$1.4m worth of stock, at a price of US$2.77. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 46%, which is definitely great to see.

Vacasa Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Karl Peterson was the biggest purchase of Vacasa shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$2.90. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Karl Peterson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Vacasa Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Vacasa insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$18m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Vacasa Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Vacasa insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Vacasa and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

