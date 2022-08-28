Independent Director Duy-Loan Le Just Bought 9.8% More Shares In Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Potential Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Duy-Loan Le, recently bought US$241k worth of stock, paying US$120 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 9.8%.

View our latest analysis for Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director John Replogle for US$505k worth of shares, at about US$67.65 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$117. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.2m for 15.46k shares. But they sold 1.00k shares for US$76k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Wolfspeed insiders. The average buy price was around US$76.13. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Wolfspeed is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership Of Wolfspeed

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Wolfspeed insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$86m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wolfspeed Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Wolfspeed shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Wolfspeed you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

