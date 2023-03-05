Independent Director David Wight Just Bought 6.7% More Shares In Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that David Wight, the Independent Director of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) recently shelled out US$53k to buy stock, at US$52.76 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 6.7%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Northrim BanCorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director David Karp bought US$82k worth of shares at a price of US$41.03 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$52.40. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 9.54k shares worth US$417k. On the other hand they divested 1.49k shares, for US$82k. In total, Northrim BanCorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Northrim BanCorp

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Northrim BanCorp insiders own about US$8.0m worth of shares (which is 2.7% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Northrim BanCorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note that there's been a little more insider selling than buying, recently. But the difference isn't enough to have us worried. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Northrim BanCorp stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Northrim BanCorp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

