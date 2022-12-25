The Independent Director of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC), John Rakolta, Just Bought 4.3% More Shares

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, John Rakolta, recently bought a whopping US$785k worth of stock, at a price of US$71.38. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 4.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Agree Realty

In fact, the recent purchase by John Rakolta was the biggest purchase of Agree Realty shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$71.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Agree Realty insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Agree Realty

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Agree Realty insiders own about US$102m worth of shares (which is 1.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Agree Realty Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Agree Realty. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Agree Realty. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Agree Realty and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

