The Independent Chairman of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO), Susan Rector, Just Bought 11% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Independent Chairman, Susan Rector, recently bought US$60k worth of stock, for US$28.53 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 11%.

View our latest analysis for Peoples Bancorp

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Peoples Bancorp

The Independent Non-Employee Director Kevin Reeves made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$89k worth of shares at a price of US$29.80 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$26.86. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 6.00k shares worth US$175k. But they sold 1.05k shares for US$32k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Peoples Bancorp insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Peoples Bancorp is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Peoples Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Peoples Bancorp insiders own 3.2% of the company, worth about US$24m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Peoples Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Peoples Bancorp insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Peoples Bancorp, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course Peoples Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here