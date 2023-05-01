The Independent Chairman of the Board of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB), Sang Lee, Just Bought 1.2% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Sang Lee, recently paid US$13.42 per share to buy US$215k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.2%.

PCB Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Sarah Jun, sold US$406k worth of shares at a price of US$18.45 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$13.82. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 124.59k shares worth US$2.2m. On the other hand they divested 44.98k shares, for US$835k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by PCB Bancorp insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does PCB Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that PCB Bancorp insiders own 20% of the company, worth about US$39m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PCB Bancorp Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest PCB Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for PCB Bancorp (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

