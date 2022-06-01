The Independent Chairman of the Board of DCC plc (LON:DCC), Mark Breuer, Just Bought 21% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the DCC plc (LON:DCC) Independent Chairman of the Board, Mark Breuer, recently bought UK£56k worth of stock, for UK£55.87 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 21%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DCC

In fact, the recent purchase by Mark Breuer was the biggest purchase of DCC shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£56.10. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While DCC insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.6% of DCC shares, worth about UK£31m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DCC Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest DCC insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in DCC, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

