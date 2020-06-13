The Independent Chairman of the Board of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO), George Cope, Just Bought 146% More Shares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Chairman of the Board, George Cope, recently bought a whopping CA$2.9m worth of stock, at a price of CA$76.73. That purchase boosted their holding by 146%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Bank of Montreal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by George Cope was the biggest purchase of Bank of Montreal shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$74.45). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 79.60k shares for CA$6.0m. On the other hand they divested 313 shares, for CA$33k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Bank of Montreal insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:BMO Recent Insider Trading June 13th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.05% of Bank of Montreal shares, worth about CA$25m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Bank of Montreal Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Bank of Montreal shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

