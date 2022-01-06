New independent Board members of AB Klaipėdos nafta has been elected for a new term of office of four years

The meeting of the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) held on the 5th of January 2022 adopted a decision to elect the independent Board members for a new four-year term of office:

Guy Mason

Edvinas Katilius

Alfonso Morriello

Jūratė Lingienė

The new Board of the Company will take office from 25th April 2022, after the end of the term of office of the current Board of the Company.

The decision regarding fifth Board member of the Company will be adopted in a near future.

