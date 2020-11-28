The Independent appoints editor of Independent en Español
Enrique Limón has been appointed the editor of Independent en Español, the latest international endeavour from The Independent, created to serve the Latin American audience in the US and other Spanish-speaking markets around the world.
“I’m thrilled to have been selected to lead Independent en Español, and to deliver the standard of excellence that’s characterized The Independent to a potential audience that’s 60 million strong in the US alone,” Limón said.
Christian Broughton, managing director and former editor of The Independent said: “I am delighted to welcome Enrique to the team. This is a huge opportunity to introduce The Independent to a new language and a new audience through high-quality journalism that is in touch with these new readers.”
Announcing the new site’s creation in September, Broughton said the launch of Independent en Español demonstrated the brand’s “commitment to delivering truly independent journalism across the world, covering geographies and subjects that mean the most to loyal readers everywhere.”
The US Hispanic population reached a record 60.6 million in 2019, up 930,000 over the previous year and up from 50.7 million in 2010, according to the most recent US Census Bureau population estimates.
Zach Leonard, Chief Executive Officer of Independent Digital News and Media, said: “We welcome Enrique Limón to direct Independent en Espanol’s editorial effort to engage influential, global, Spanish-speaking audiences. Enrique’s expertise in digital editing and social media curation will help us to build deep loyalty with new readers, and to meet the demand for trusted premium journalism in Spanish.”
For Limón, Independent en Español arrives at a pivotal time. “As witnessed during the recent presidential election, we live in an age where misinformation spreads like wildfire,” he said. “Trusted news sources – particularly among Spanish-speaking US Latinos – are fundamental, and I’m confident that Independent en Español will fill a gap that’s been left to sit empty for too long.”
Raised along the US/Mexico border, Limón acquired a unique perspective on the two counties’ relationship, which informed his world view at a young age. After working in the alternative press across the American West for the past 13 years, he’s excited to channel those combined experiences to serve the broader Spanish-speaking audience.
“Being tasked with bringing the world's most free-thinking news source to a new readership is truly exciting,” Limón says. “Thankfully, I have The Independent’s vast resources at hand, including a trusted brand which is sure to attract top-tier columnists and contributors to write about the issues that affect a population that’s been so deeply misunderstood and underreported for generations.”
With the addition of Limón, along with translated articles written by The Independent’s staff around the world and curated by journalists in North America, Independent en Español will feature opinion pieces and enterprise journalism specifically created for the US Hispanic market.
The creation of a Los Angeles newsroom, strengthening the West Coast team, will further enrich Independent en Español and The Independent’s US footprint, which already includes bureaus in New York, Seattle, and Washington DC.
