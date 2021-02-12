Independent, always? Nine ends political donations after outrage over Liberal fundraiser

Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

Outgoing Nine Entertainment chief Hugh Marks has told Age journalists the media company will stop donating to political parties altogether after records showed the publisher gave twice as much to the Liberal party ($62,906) last financial year as Labor ($27,500).

The additional donation to the Liberals came courtesy of Nine’s infamous $10,000-a-head Liberal fundraiser at the old TV studios in the Sydney suburb of Willoughby, which was disclosed to the Australian Electoral Commission as a gift in kind of $35,400.

The Age independence committee told Marks it was “concerned these donations opened us up to claims of bias” and welcomed his commitment that “Nine would withdraw from the system completely”.

Journalists say it is incongruous to campaign for a system of reform in the news pages while participating in the “inherently controversial system” of donating to political parties.

“The Age has campaigned for system reform and exposed the influence of donations on political parties and policy,” the committee told staff in an email seen by Weekly Beast.

Hosted by Marks, top executives from the minerals, property and banking industries paid handsomely for the chance to dine with the prime minister, Scott Morrison, and the communications minister, Paul Fletcher, on the set of Nine’s breakfast show Today in September 2019.

After journalists from the Australian Financial Review, the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age wrote to Marks to “strongly object” to the event, he conceded it was a mistake.

Cartoon controversy

Donations aside, could the Age committee or Age editor Gay Alcorn do anything about veteran cartoonist Michael Leunig, we wonder.

Not sure quite when the transition from gentle but occasionally insightful hippy to the Pete Evans of cartooning occurred, but it has occurred. pic.twitter.com/80dpKpGn47 — jon “airships” kudelka (@jonkudelka) February 8, 2021

The cartoonist, known for his anti-vaccination views, drew another heavy-handed anti-science cartoon this week, days after the Australian government secured an additional 10m doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

It was more than five years ago that Leunig drew a highly inflammatory cartoon critical of vaccines but he is still a cornerstone of the Melbourne Age.

ABC Radio Melbourne morning host Virginia Trioli asked this week: “Why is the Age not getting ‘dragged’ for the Leunig cartoon the way it was for the contact tracing story last week?”

NT health fails taste test

The Northern Territory health department issued a stern “no comment” when asked about the botched Covid-19 health poster that featured a photo of a bowl of tom yum instead of a famed laksa.

The education campaign, which was supposed to encourage Territorians to get tested if they developed symptoms like loss of smell and taste, used the slogan “Can’t taste your laksa? Get tested!”.

Bit of an awks situation with this otherwise great COVID-19 health messaging. That’s obviously a bowl of tom yum and not laksa. #covid19aus pic.twitter.com/MPpgzVzTdn — Madura McCormack (@MaduraMcCormack) February 8, 2021

Only the “laksa” contained corn and looked more like a tom yum.

It was an unlikely mistake, as the Top End embraces laksa. It even holds a laksa festival each year.

The chief minister, Michael Gunner, told the NT News he was shocked “our beloved laksa [was] accidentally misrepresented on the socials”.

News Corp talks image

The executive chairman of News Corp Australasia, Michael Miller, had a frank chat with editorial and non-editorial staff across all the mastheads this week about the strategy for the next 12 months.

One of the issues he raised in the virtual town hall was the negative public perception of News Corp which came about partly from publishing unpopular opinion.

“Our role as a publisher is to publish a wide variety of views and give voice to the varying debates and opinions held by our communities,” Miller told staff. “Capturing and reflecting back the conversations being held in society is a responsibility we take seriously. At times this includes publishing opinions that we may not all agree with. We believe in living in a country where people are free to voice and debate differing perspectives on the issues that matter to them. It’s the foundation of a functioning democracy.”

Miller said the company planned to tackle the negative image of News Corp but didn’t go so far as to outline the strategy, sources told Weekly Beast.

Rupert Murdoch’s top man in Australia blamed, in part, News’ critics and other rival media companies for the image problem but did acknowledge that some of the antipathy was not generated by critics. Miller said it was a sincere belief held by some.

The briefing came in the same week Kevin Rudd warned Murdoch’s Sky News would radicalise politics in Australia within a decade if left unchecked.

Next week Rudd, and other witnesses, will appear before the Senate media diversity inquiry set up in the wake of Rudd’s petition for a royal commission into Murdoch’s influence on Australia. Miller is no doubt gearing up to counteract more negative press around the inquiry.

The other strategy outlined by Miller was that the company would continue to concentrate on its digital strategy of online subscriptions, although print will continue for now.

‘Obviously not going to pivot left’

Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch, meanwhile, has outlined the strategy for Fox News in the US after the network was criticised for its handling of the US election.

“Fox News, throughout its entire history, has provided the absolute best news and opinion for a market that we believe is firmly centre right,” Murdoch told investors on a conference call on Tuesday. “We don’t need to go further right. We don’t believe America is further right, and we’re obviously not going to pivot left.”

Economic Survivor

The Australian government has given $3.9m to the Ten Network to produce its reality TV series Australian Survivor in the Queensland town of Cloncurry.

Under the Location Incentive Program, the funding injection is designed to help businesses in regional Queensland survive the pandemic downturn.

“Australian Survivor was one of the many world-renowned productions jeopardised by the Covid-19 pandemic, which is why we are pleased to provide $3.9 million to get the series back on our screens in 2021,” communications minister Paul Fletcher said.

“Local production of the show’s sixth season will support businesses in regional Queensland and create 150 employment opportunities for local crew, providing a major boost to the Australian economy.”

According to the government, the location program handouts have delivered $190m to 19 productions.

Ackland self-publishes

The Gold Walkley-winning former host of Media Watch, Richard Ackland, has started a new twice-weekly legal gossip column 500 Words which he is self-publishing for a monthly subscription price.

The publisher and editor of the law journals Justinian and Gazette of Law & Journalism ended his Gadfly column with Schwarz Media’s the Saturday Paper at the end of last year.

Ackland says he’s joining part of the “fragmentation of journalism where we see people spilling out on to on Substack and Patreon with columns and news stories”.

Along with ABC journalists Anne Connolly and Deborah Richards, Ackland broke the story about Alan Jones and 2UE and the cash-for-comment scandal in 1999.

Bolt headline outrage

Andrew Bolt never fails to surprise. The Herald Sun columnist appears to be able to write the most outrageous things with near impunity.

This week Bolt came to the defence of men who had been accused of child abuse.

His opening line in a column: “How many elderly Australian men must be unfairly jailed for raping boys before we cool this hysteria?” led to a sickening headline “Why do elderly Australian men keep getting jail for raping young boys”.

Another headline on a mobile device was: “Stop unfairly jailing old men over child rape claims”.

After it was called out on social media the headline was changed, but the sentiment about witch-hunts and juries too quick to believe victims in Bolt’s column remained.

“Yes, child abuse is one of the cruellest crimes,” Bolt said. “But jailing the innocent is also cruel.”

Columnists don’t usually write their own headlines, so Weekly Beast asked Herald Sun editor Sam Weir about the online headlines but didn’t hear back.

