Independence Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:IRT) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

Most readers would already be aware that Independence Realty Trust's (NYSE:IRT) stock increased significantly by 24% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Independence Realty Trust's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Independence Realty Trust is:

1.3% = US$46m ÷ US$3.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Independence Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 1.3% ROE

As you can see, Independence Realty Trust's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.9%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. In spite of this, Independence Realty Trust was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 29% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Independence Realty Trust's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 11%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for IRT? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Independence Realty Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Independence Realty Trust has very a high three-year median payout ratio of 105% suggesting that the company's shareholders are getting paid from more than just the company's earnings. However, this hasn't hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier. Although, it could be worth keeping an eye on the high payout ratio as that's a huge risk. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for Independence Realty Trust.

Besides, Independence Realty Trust has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 49% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Independence Realty Trust can be open to many interpretations. While the company has posted impressive earnings growth, its poor ROE and low earnings retention makes us doubtful if that growth could continue, if by any chance the business is faced with any sort of risk. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

