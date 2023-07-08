Independence police seek help to find 24-year-old woman reported missing on Friday

Independence police were asking the public for help to find a missing 24-year-old woman on Friday night.

The woman, Alexis Johnson, was last seen around 6:45 p.m. near Rotary Park at East 24th Street and Westport Road, police said. She has diminished mental capacity and police are working to reunite her with her family, the department said on Twitter.

Johnson stands roughly 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 185 pounds, police said. She was wearing a bonnet, dress and sandals, all black, when she was last seen, according to police.

Independence police were asking anyone who sees Johnson to call dispatch at 816-836-3600.