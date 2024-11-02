Independence holds off Butler in heavyweight Charlotte-area high school football game

Travis Hill celebrates with teammates in the end zone as they pull ahead of Butler during the Butler-Independence game Friday, Nov. 1 at Independence High in Mint Hill, N.C.

High school football fans in South Charlotte can always count on a down-to-the-wire shootout whenever Independence and Butler play.

Friday night’s 37th meeting between the two teams was no exception, as the Patriots held off the Bulldogs 41-34 to wrap up second place in the Southwestern 4A standings.

Jayden Jones accounted for four touchdowns and Travis Hill had two more as Independence (9-1, 5-1) locked up a home game for at least the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs in two weeks.

“This is Independence-Butler, and it’s going to be back and forth all night long,” said Patriots head coach D.J. McFadden, an Independence graduate. “It’s a fight every time we play, and we made the plays to win at the end.

“We have a lot of guys over there who have won a lot of games, have played in a lot of big-time games, and we trust them. They made the plays at the end.”

Jones finished with a game-high 245 rushing yards on 27 carries, with touchdown runs of 1, 1 and 68 yards, as well as an 80-yard kickoff return for a score during a 26-point first quarter between the teams.

Hill finished with 50 yards on five carries, with touchdown runs of 2 and 17 yards, and kicker Lyric Kopera went 5 of 6 on extra-point attempts for Independence.

However, Butler (4-6, 4-2) responded to every touchdown the Patriots had with one of its own.

Keyshawn Barrino, Butler’s starting quarterback, ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for 94 yards with some key completions down the stretch.

Damorian Thomas-Wright ran for 114 yards — including a 76-yard touchdown run in the third quarter — Jayden Williams had a 3-yard TD run and Dequadre Currence broke loose on a 90-yard kick return for a score late in the fourth quarter. James Vastis was 4 of 5 on extra-point attempts.

“These are the games you live for,” Butler head coach Glenwood Ferebee said. “A game like that, that comes down to the wire, I wish we can play those games every week.

“My hat’s off to them — they played tough tonight. We capitalized on some of their mistakes, and they capitalized on some of our mistakes.”

Three who made a difference

Jayden James, Independence — The junior finished just shy of breaking the 2,000-yard mark for the season, finishing with an unofficial total of 1,999 yards and 27 total touchdowns.

Travis Hill, Independence — The junior back didn’t touch the ball often, but made it count when he did, with 441 yards and eight TDs this season.

Keyshawn Berrino, Butler — The senior split time at quarterback for the Bulldogs this season, but handled nearly every snap Friday.

Up next

Independence and Butler both get a weekend off before the start of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs, which begin Friday, Nov. 15.

SCORING SUMMARY

Butler 13 0 14 7 — 34

Independence 13 14 0 14 — 41

First Quarter

I—Jayden Jones 1 run (Lyric Kopera kick), 10:43.

B—Keyshawn Barrino 44 run (James Vastis kick), 7:51.

I—J. Jones 80 kickoff return (kick blocked), 7:39.

B--Jayden Williams 3 run (kick blocked), 1:45.

Second Quarter

I—Travis Hill 2 run (Kopera kick), 8:09.

I—J. Jones 1 run (Kopera kick), 1:14.

Third Quarter

B—Damorian Thomas-Wright 76 run (Vastis kick), 6:13.

B—Barrino 8 run (Vastis kick), 1:23

Fourth Quarter

I—Hill 17 run (Kopera kick), 8:19.

I—J. Jones 68 run (Kopera kick), 2:26.

B—Dequadre Currence 90 kick return (Vastis kick), 2:10.