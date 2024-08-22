Independence High starts fast against Myers Park at BofA, holds on to win

For one half of its 24-21 win over Myers Park at Bank of America Stadium, Independence looked a lot like the version of the Patriots that was nationally ranked and ruled N.C. football from 2000-08.

But in the second, bogged down with penalties and poor execution, the Patriots had to hold on to stop a Myers Park team that found its footing.

Independence, No. 3 in The Observer’s preseason Sweet 16 poll, scored on two plays, just 30 seconds into the game — a 41-yard pass from quarterback Justin Little and a 39-yard run from Jayden Jones.

The defense looked fast and aggressive. No. 10 Myers Park (0-1) managed only eight yards on its first three possessions, and Independence kept scoring fast, the way the Patriots did when QB Chris Leak — the greatest Charlotte player of the past 40 years — would lead Independence to blowout after blowout.

Jones had two carries for 80 yards and a score for a 17-0 lead. The next possession was two more plays, ending with Little’s 23-yard scoring pass to Travis Hill for a 24-0 lead.

About the only thing that really went wrong was the penalties, one of which called back a Jones touchdown that would’ve stretched the lead to 31-0. Independence had about 100 yards in penalties in the first half. That trend didn’t stop in the second half, either.

That’s when Myers Park made its move. Quarterback Jared Lockhart, who had been held to 22 total yards in the second half, got time to pass and Myers Park’s size advantage seemed to take hold.

While Independence’s offense struggled, not scoring in the final two quarters, back-to-back Myers Park touchdowns trimmed the Patriots’ lead to 24-14. After another defensive stop, Myers Park again got into Independence territory with under six minutes to play.

Lockhart hit M.A. Skanes with a 42-yard touchdown pass with 5:05 left. That 4th and 13 play cut the lead to 24-21.

Myers Park then forced an Independence punt and got the ball at its 18 with 2:06 to play.

The Mustangs drove to the Independence 27 with 28 seconds left. Lockhart threw the ball in the end zone and Independence’s Tre’jaon Garners intercepted it with 19 seconds left.

Three who made a difference

Jayden Jones, Independence: A year ago, Jones was one of the nation’s most prolific sophomore running backs, rushing for 1,830 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ran nine times for 172 yards and two scores in the first half and had another called back.

Justin Little, Independence: Little showed off a strong arm and good accuracy, finding guys often just as the Myers Park rush arrived. He also threw a couple nice passes over the middle, an area where he didn’t throw much a year ago.

Jared Lockhart, Myers Park: The Mustangs’ new quarterback was bottled up in the first half, but dominated the second, nearly leading his team to a comeback win.

Notable

▪ Celebrity captains for pregame were former Independence All-American Hakeem Nicks and former Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn for Myers Park.

▪ Independence busted the game open with a neat call from coach DJ McFadden in the second quarter. Running back Jayden Jones had just run a 50-yard score in for a 17-0 lead. Myers Park was penalized 15 yards before the kickoff, allowing Independence to kick from Myers Park’s 45.

McFadden figured the Mustangs would retreat on the kickoff, likely to be a touchback. Instead kicker Lyric Kopera dribbled an onside kick that went 13 yards — and he recovered it. Two plays later, Justin Little hit Travis Hill wide open down the right side for a 24-point lead.

▪ Kopera had a nice game, and not just because of the onside kick. He had a 38-yard field goal in the first half that would’ve good from much further and constantly kicked the ball out of the end zone on kickoffs.

▪ Myers Park got its first points in the middle of the third quarter, when quarterback Jared Lockhart scrambled right and hit Chaz Portis with a perfect 49-yard pass. Throughout the game, Lockhart continually got outside the Patriots’ defensive rush. That was the first time he made Independence pay for it. His great play trimmed the Patriots lead to 24-7.

Game summary

Myers Park 0 0 7

Independence 10 14 0

FIRST QUARTER

I: Jayden Jones 39 run (Lyric Kopera kick)

I: FG Kopera 38

SECOND QUARTER

I: Jones 50 run (Kopera kick)

I: Travis Hill 23 pass from Justin Little (Kopera kick)

THIRD QUARTER

MP: Chaz Portis 49 pass from Jared Lockhart (James Remsen kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

MP: RJ Alexander 3 run (Remsen kick)

MP: MA Skanes 52 pass from Lockhart (Remsen kick)