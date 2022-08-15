Independence day speech: PM Narendra Modi calls on Indians to fight misogyny

Geeta Pandey and Cherylann Mollan - BBC News
·5 min read
Independence Day speech
PM Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the citizens from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of India's 75th birthday.

Upon his arrival at the 17th Century monument, Mr Modi unfurled the national flag and was greeted by a 21-gun salute. As he took to the stage, helicopters flew past, showering flower petals on the flag.

In a speech watched by millions of Indians on live TV, Mr Modi spoke on a plethora of issues, laying out a roadmap for the country's development, calling for an end to misogyny and weeding out corruption and nepotism.

Here are some of the highlights:

'Do nothing that lowers the dignity of women'

In his first Independence-Day speech after taking over as prime minister in 2014, Mr Modi had condemned rapes in India and questioned parents for putting restrictions on their daughters while letting their sons do as they pleased.

On Monday too, he spoke about gender equality and emphasised the importance of treating sons and daughters as equal at home.

"Maybe this is not a topic for the Red Fort, but who else can I share my pain with if not with the people of my country?" he said.

"For some reason, a distortion has crept into our conduct, our behaviour, our words so at times we insult women. Can we take a pledge to stop this behaviour?" he asked.

Independence Day speech
Mr Modi emphasized the need for gender equality in India

Paying tributes to several women freedom fighters, Mr Modi said women's role in India's progress was ever growing.

Hailing women's work in judiciary, governance, academics, science and sports, the prime minister said that respect for women was key to India's growth and "we need to support our nari shakti" (woman power).

"For India to achieve the goals envisioned by its freedom fighters in the next 25 years, women have to play a critical role. If we uplift women and empower them, we can achieve our goals quickly and easily.

"The more opportunities we give to our daughters, the more they will take India forward," he said.

Mr Modi's emphasis on gender equality hits all the right notes but critics point out that 75 years after independence, India remains a largely patriarchal society where misogyny is rampant.

Some took to social media to point out the misogynistic comments made by Mr Modi himself or his party members and said that to make India a gender just society, we need much more than lip service.

'Our wait for 5G is over'

The announcement that India will soon have 5G mobile services will make many happy in a country with a young population and 1.2 billion mobile phone subscribers.

With more than 500 million internet users, India is among the fastest-growing digital markets with more and more people logging in. But the growth has been uneven, mostly restricted to cities and towns while millions in rural areas have to put up with patchy connectivity.

India recently sold spectrum for 5G airwaves for approximately $19bn and reports say that the much-awaited high-speed mobile services would be launched in a few weeks.

Independence Day speech
5G services are expected to be rolled out in October this year

In his speech on Monday, Mr Modi said that digital services would reach every village and that 400,000 digital entrepreneurs were being trained in rural areas.

"India's techade [tech decade] is here. With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and Optical Fibre Cables (OFCs) in villages, we will bring in revolutions in education, health and agriculture to the grassroots level," he said.

"The Digital India Movement can bring about revolutionary changes in India and in the lives of the common man," he added.'

'Corruption and nepotism'

In an apparent attack on his political opponents, Mr Modi said two of the biggest challenges facing India were "corruption and nepotism".

"Corruption is hollowing out the country like a termite and we will have to fight it. We are going against those who have looted the country and we are trying to get the loot back. We are entering a decisive phase and no high or mighty would be spared now."

Mr Modi said "while some people did not have homes, others did not have enough space to keep their ill-gotten wealth" and wondered why people felt sympathy for those politicians who had been jailed for corruption.

"For this mentality to end," he said "people must hate corruption and the corrupt and look down upon them socially."

In the same breath, Mr Modi talked about nepotism, calling on "citizens of India to stand against dynasty and dynastic politics".

Since its independence in 1947, India has been ruled for a large part by the Congress party which is led by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. Many Indian states are also ruled by local political families.

Mr Modi, who often speaks proudly of his humble origins, never fails to take potshots at dynasties and Monday's speech was no different.

'Nepotism is not just in politics'

But on this occasion, Mr Modi went a step ahead to say that when he talked about nepotism, it was not just about politics.

"Dynasty kills merit, but unfortunately dynasty is not just limited to politics. We need to discourage this in institutions, in sports. We need to start a revolution against it."

Mr Modi credited India's recent success in sporting events such as the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to the transparency in the selection process of athletes.

"It's not that we didn't have talent earlier, but transparent selection bereft of nepotism has led to Indians winning medals," he said.

Some, however, have pointed out that Mr Modi's government has been spending more money on athletes, but India's medal haul has been better in the past - in Birmingham, India won 61 medal while in 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India's tally was 101.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities

    Indian administered Kashmir on Saturday sacked four government employees, citing their involvement in activities "prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state". One of those dismissed is the son of the leader of a militant group fighting against India in the disputed Himalayan territory. India and Pakistan each rule part of Kashmir and claim it in full.

  • India Independence Day: The surprising DIY tech that powered India's freedom

    For two decades, Mumbai-based Chicago Radio became synonymous with India's freedom struggle.

  • Partition: Why was British India divided 75 years ago?

    Britain left India 75 years ago and the country became two separate states, India and Pakistan.

  • Mary Trump Speculates Jared Kushner Could Be Mar-a-Lago Snitch

    She hints Kushner may have turned over information because of suspicions or trouble linked to his massive $2 billion Saudi business deal.

  • Why Putin’s Private Army Is Snatching Kids From Their Moms

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyEBAM, Cameroon—At first Florencia Pirioua thought the Russian mercenaries she saw approaching her compound in Boko-Boudeye, just outside the western Central African Republic (CAR) town of Bouar, were in the community in search of rebels who had consistently targeted the area in the first four months of the year. But she says these paramilitaries from the infamous Wagner Group had an ulterior motive—to snatch children from their families.

  • PM Modi pledges to make India developed country in 25 years

    NEW DELHI (AP) — The prime minister on Monday pledged to work with vigor to turn poverty-ridden India into a developed country in the next 25 years. Wearing a flowing, cream-colored turban printed with small stripes of orange, white and green, Modi addressed the country from New Delhi’s 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from British rule. He said the world's view of India was changing and it was looking toward the country to help resolve global

  • Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years

    India will aim to become a developed nation within 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a national day address on Monday, with policies to support domestic production in power, defence and digital technology. Speaking from the 17th century Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 75th year of independence from British colonial rule, Modi exhorted youth to "aim big" and give their best years for the cause of the country. "We must turn India into a developed country in the next 25 years, in our lifetime," said the 71-year-old Modi, wearing a turban in the colours of the Indian flag, in his 75-minute-speech in Hindi.

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have weathered a tabloid scandal, a possible iPhone hack, and even a trip to space. Here's where their relationship began and everything that's happened since.

    It's been an eventful three years for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, TV host and helicopter pilot Lauren Sanchez.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the