How The Definition Of Women’s Freedom Evolved Over The Years

The past couple of years witnessed several landmark changes that were aimed at empowerment of the womenfolk.

Being independent is an undebated virtue. On the glorious occasion of India’s 75 years of independence, let’s revisit the idea of freedom.

For a teenager, the Indian independence era can be something purely derived from books. Life then would most likely be totally unrelated from what they are experiencing today. While it may be the simple pleasures in life they are fighting for, it was the basic rights back then.

In the past couple of years several landmark changes have swept in, aimed at empowerment of the womenfolk. The discourse on gender equality has gone beyond household chores into the political arena of policies and development.

History of women’s rights

The Indian women’s movement began in 1975, working towards intersectionality and catapulting gender violence into national discourse. While a barebones women’s movement was being carried out in India since the 1920s, it only served as a complement to the political revolution taking India by storm.

However, after India gained independence, it further deepened the situation. Women revolutionaries were discouraged from mobilizing and protesting against societal norms. Further, they were not allowed to create a ‘ghar/bahir’ divide and reinforced strict gender roles for women as the protectors of the home.

“In times, when only the male’s voices were taken seriously, we used to genuinely wish for our voices to be heard,” says 75-year-old Jaya from Bengaluru. “Our opinions were largely ignored and we often wished for a society where we could raise our voices and stand up for ourselves,” she added.

It was only in the late 1970s that women began mobilizing around issues of gender violence, such as “rape, dowry deaths, wife-beating, sati and other social issues”. Eventually, women’s voices started gaining attention and its due importance.

But their fight did not end there. Women continued to be the subject of victimization and assaults. From eve teasing to raping, they continued to bear the brunt of assaults.

Equal opportunities

Elizabeth Davis, a Public Relations assistant based in Kochi says that only a few women were in the forefront in her teenage days during the 1980s and not many recognized heroes as most women were confined to their homes.

Women still continue to shoulder household responsibilities with men only sometimes helping out. Moreover, receiving no remuneration and respect for this unpaid work only burdens them more.

In fact, according to the 'Progress of the World's Women 2019-2020' report by the United Nations Women, an estimated 4.5 percent of all Indian households - 13 million - are run by single mothers.

The situation exists in workplaces too. Women need freedom from this burden to help keep up with their male colleagues - allowing women more time to invest in their growth, networking or taking on more projects.

“My take on freedom would be a big change in mindset, equal pay and equal opportunities,” says 32-year old business analyst Manisha from Mumbai.

While we see more working women who manage both work and home, the progress is far from perfect as there is still a long way to go to achieving equal status.

Judgement-free world

Today, we live in a captious world where moving around freely is a far-fetched dream. Going against the cultural or societal norms is a common tag attached upon most women.

“Whenever we make decisions, a judgemental fear comes along with it. We tend to think about whether society will judge our actions. That fear has to go away. Only then I can say we attained freedom,” says 21-year old aspiring actress Anagha Ashok.

Ashok adds that women are still criticized for what they wear, what they do and how they live. From rural girls to celebrities; from youngsters to elders - every female is trolled for their choices today as opposed to male preferences and choices. Women are subjected towards gazing and criticism at all times.

However, things are changing now. Today, as we boast of several women icons making large strides in the global arena, we hope to see our daughters rule the world.

